New Delhi: India on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 34,956 COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry said on Friday. Within three days India recorded more than one lakh cases of novel coronavirus taking the tally over one-million mark with over 25,000 fatalities. On July 14, India crossed the tally of nine lakh cases. Also Read - Sonu Sood Now Donates 25000 Face Shields to Maharashtra Police, Gets a Thank You Note From Anil Deshmukh

The total COVID cases now stand at 10,03,832, with a death toll of 25,602 fatalities across the country due to the pandemic. According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,35,757 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,42,473. The rate of recovery has touched 63.33 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil. Also Read - COVID Tracker: Not Delhi, Mumbai, These 5 States Are Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus | Check List

During the last 24 hours, 3,33,228 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. So far, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay News: Shoot Resumes Today, Parth Samthaan to Join in August

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,84,281 cases and 11,194 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,56,369 cases, including 2,236 deaths.

With 1,652 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capitals total Covid-19 tally rose to 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (44,552), Uttar Pradesh (45,481), Rajasthan (27,174), Madhya Pradesh (20,378), West Bengal (36,117), Haryana (24,002), Karnataka (51,422), Andhra Pradesh (38,044), Telangana (41,018), Assam (19,754), Jammu and Kashmir (12,156), Kerala (10,275), Odisha (15,392) and Bihar (21,764).

On the global front, the overall number of Covid-19 cases has topped 13.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(With agency inputs)