Indian Army Issues Advisory As COVID Cases Spike Across Countries | Details Here

Delhi: Centre, states and union territories are issuing constant advisories and guidelines since 3 cases of omicron subvariant BF.7 had been detected in India. This comes amid COVID spurt in China and surge in cases in other countries like Japan and US. Similarly, the Indian Army has now released a set of advisory on the rise of cases.

Advisory suggests that all symptomatic individuals will be tested for COVID-19.

Those testing positive will be isolated for 7 days.

Those having moderate to severe disease will be admitted to the hospital.

Advisory has asked personnel to take protective measures like use of face masks, especially in closed and overcrowded spaces, practising social distancing.

Regular hand hygiene including hand washing and use of hand sanitiser

BF.7 is a subvariant of Omicron BA.5 and is said to have strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible.

COVID Update In India | Top Developments

The government on Thursday said that two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

Following random testing, if anybody is found COVID-positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory

A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with COVID-19 cases will be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, December 27

Govt of India approves Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in COVID-19 vaccination program from today: Official Sources

States and union territories have issued their own set of guidelines and advisories. Kerala and Maharshtra has mandated wearing face masks.