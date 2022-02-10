New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the rate of covid infection in the country has declined significantly and the daily positivity has dropping down from 20.75 per cent on January 24 to 4.44 percent. While addressing the media, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, “On January 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 percent, which has now decreased to 4.44 percent. It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly.” He further informed that Four states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka — have more than 50,000 active cases and 11 states have active cases between 10,000 and 50,000.Also Read - Meghalaya Schools Reopening: Govt Allows Classes 1 to 5 to Resume Offline Classes from February 14 | Details

India on Thursday reported 67,084 new Covid-19 infections and 1,241 more deaths, taking the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,24,78,060, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases now stand at 7,90,789 and the overall toll is 5,06,520. The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also Read - India Relaxes COVID Guidelines For International Arrivals At Airports. Details Here Key Takeways From Health Ministry’s Briefing: Four states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka — have more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19. 11 states have active cases between 10,000 and 50,000 Overall COVID-19 situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard The world doesn’t know everything about this virus. Vigilance must go on, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog On Jan 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75%, which has now decreased to 4.44%. It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly: Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry India’s first homegrown Messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is currently under final clinical trials & we hope that we’ll be able to use it someday: Dr. VK Paul