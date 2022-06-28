Covid in India: What can be termed as a major boost to India’s fight against Covid, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Serum Institute’s Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions.Also Read - Govt Panel Recommends Emergency Approval of Serum Institute's Covovax For 7-11 Year-Olds

This comes after the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the CSDCO last week recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the age group of 7 to 11 years. Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) had submitted an application to DCGI in this regard on March 16, official sources had said.

"The SEC last week deliberated on the EUA application of SII and recommended granting emergency use authorisation for Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years," an official source said.

The chronology:

In April, the expert panel had sought more data from the Pune-based firm over the application.

To recall, the government had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9.

