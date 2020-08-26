New Delhi: India registered a total of 67,151 fresh Coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total infection tally in the country has now crossed 32-lakh mark, and stands at 32,34,475. Total fatalities due to COVID infection has soared to 59,449. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Are Again Increasing in Delhi. It's Official. Kejriwal Calls High-Level Emergency Meeting

“India’s COVID19 case tally crosses 32 lakh mark with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated & 59,449 deaths,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - China Has Been Using 'Experimental' Vaccines on High-Risk Population Since July