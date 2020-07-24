COVID India Update: In worrying signs for the country, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 49,310 Coronavirus cases and 740 fatalities. The total cases across the country now stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative death toll has reached 30,601. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones List: 87 Areas Identified as Hotspots | Tough Measures to be Imposed in Market Places

Continuing its lead as the worst-hit COVID state in the country, Maharashra has reported 3,47,502 Coronavirus cases so far. Tamil Nadu, maintaining the second lead, has reported 1,92,964 COVID-19 cases till date. The COVID-19 Caseload of Delhi stands at 1,27,364.

Further, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,52,801 samples were tested for Coronavirus on Thursday and overall 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested so far.

