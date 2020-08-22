New Delhi: India has registered highest single-day spike of 69,878 Coronavirus cases within 24 hours. Further, a total of 945 deaths were reported in the same period. Also Read - E-wallets For Check-in & Check Outs, Disposable Menus: DDMA Issues Anti-COVID Measures For Opening of Hotels in Delhi

“The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,75,702 including 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated & 55,794 deaths,” the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Also Read - When Will COVID-19 Pandemic End? Read WHO Chief's Statement Here

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Early-stage Trials Show Fewer Side Effects, Favourable Immunity; Expects Approval in October | Top Points