New Delhi: India's indigenous Coronavirus vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has said that they are expecting the immune shots to be at least 60 per cent effective in fighting Coronavirus infection and they are aiming to launch it in Q2 of 2021.

In an exclusive interview to India Today TV, Sai D Prasad, President, Quality Operations at Bharat Biotech, said, "The WHO, US FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and even India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approve a respiratory vaccine if it achieves 50 per cent efficacy. For Covaxin, we aim to achieve at least 60 per cent but, it could also be more."

Bharat Biotech on Monday began phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Notably, Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Several countries are holding trials for a Coronavirus vaccine as the second wave infections threaten to cripple the economy and hold people hostage once again.

Few days ago, US Pharma Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine showed 95 per cent efficacy in their final-stage trials. In a major step towards curbing the pandemic, they also sought an emergency approval for their vaccine yesterday.

The FDA is expected to grant approval by mid-December, if reports are to be believed. Following which, Pfizer will start shipping the doses of its vaccine. They are expecting to ready 50 million vaccine doses this year, which can help in immunizing 25 million people.

Next in line is another US giant Moderna- whose vaccine has shown 94.5 per cent efficacy in protection from the viral infection. Moderna also plans to submit applications for authorisations to global regulatory agencies.