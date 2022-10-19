New Delhi: After the Omicron’s new sub-variants BA.5.1.7 and BF.7, which is said to be highly infectious and having greater transmissibility, got detected in India, Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday advised people to wear mask in crowded places and asked elderly people to avoid going out. “If you’re going out and especially in crowded places then must wear a mask, high-risk groups, elderly people should avoid going out because there are high chances of spreading infection,” he said.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: What to Purchase And What Not to Purchase on This Auspicious Day
The Ex AIIMS-Director further informed that the chances of hospitalisation and ICU admissions are low. Also Read - Airfare Hikes Massively From Delhi, Mumbai To Patna Ahead Of Festive Season
“New variants of COVID-19 are expected which have the tendency to mutate. Situation is different now, earlier there was no vaccination but people are vaccinated now & have developed immunity against virus,” he added. Also Read - Diwali Cheer! This State to Credit Employees’ Salary by October 22. Deets Here
THIS IS WHAT Dr. NARESH TREHAN OF MEDANTA HOSPITAL HAS TO SAY:
“COVID viruses will go through many mutations. Historically, every time the virus goes through a mutation, it will get a little weaker as we have seen with Omicron. New variants will be even more effective and will spread,” Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital said.
MUMBAI CIVIC BODY ISSUES ADVISORY:
- In the COVID advisory, the BMC asked citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, if not done so till now.
- The BMC also asked all to get booster dose, and wear face masks in crowded places and follow other COVID protocols.
- The BMC said the festival season is a critical period as there can be a tendency to ignore COVID protocols during festivals due to large gatherings.
- The BMC advised citizens to get themselves tested immediately if they develop symptoms of the respiratory infection.
- The BMC also asked the people to avoid close contact with symptomatic coronavirus patients.
- The BMC asked them to wash hands frequently, maintain good ventilation indoors, wear face masks at crowded places, cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue paper while sneezing and coughing.
- The BMC said people having difficulty in breathing, immunocompromised patients and those who have recently visited countries where the coronavirus infection is prevalent, should seek immediate medical advice.