New Delhi: After the Omicron's new sub-variants BA.5.1.7 and BF.7, which is said to be highly infectious and having greater transmissibility, got detected in India, Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday advised people to wear mask in crowded places and asked elderly people to avoid going out. "If you're going out and especially in crowded places then must wear a mask, high-risk groups, elderly people should avoid going out because there are high chances of spreading infection," he said.

The Ex AIIMS-Director further informed that the chances of hospitalisation and ICU admissions are low.

"New variants of COVID-19 are expected which have the tendency to mutate. Situation is different now, earlier there was no vaccination but people are vaccinated now & have developed immunity against virus," he added.

THIS IS WHAT Dr. NARESH TREHAN OF MEDANTA HOSPITAL HAS TO SAY:

“COVID viruses will go through many mutations. Historically, every time the virus goes through a mutation, it will get a little weaker as we have seen with Omicron. New variants will be even more effective and will spread,” Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, MD, Medanta hospital said.

