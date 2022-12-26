Covid Latest: 4 International Travellers From Myanmar Test Covid Positive at Delhi Airport

According to a PTI report, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), as many as 455 passengers have gone through random Covid tests as a part of new rules by the government

Free, random Covid-19 testing restarted at Mumbai, Nagpur international airports after two years.

New Delhi: Four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection on Monday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the reports, the Genome sequencing of their samples is being done. “Four of the 690 Covid-19 sample tests of the International travellers from Myanmar at Delhi Airport have tested positive for the infection. The infected persons have been admitted at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) hospital in Delhi and their samples have been taken for genome sequencing,” people aware of the matter said.

According to a PTI report, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), as many as 455 passengers have gone through random Covid tests as a part of new rules by the government. Out of these, less than half per cent have turned out to be Covid positive cases, as per the report.

Four foreign nationals who came to attend the religious preaching of Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama at Bihar’s Gaya have been found to be Covid positive raising fears of a surge in the number of Covid cases at the religious place. The foreigners have currently been isolated at a hotel in Bodh Gaya, said Civil surgeon Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh.

“The four foreigners had come to Bodhgaya to attend Dalai Lama’s religious programme to be held from December 29 to 31. One of them is from Myanmar and the other three are the residents of Bangkok,” he said.

What Does The New Government Advisory States:

According to the new instructions by the government, 2 per cent of all passengers arriving at international airports have to undertake random post-arrival testing at the Delhi Airport from December 24. This is being done to reduce the risk of ingress of the new COVID-19 variant BF.7 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today for the Covid-19 preparedness, situation. Recently, the IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.” “As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil,” read the statement of IMA.

“Indian Medical Association appeals to the Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services,” it said.