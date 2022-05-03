New Delhi: As Covid cases in the national capital witnessed a marginal dip for the second consecutive day, a survey by LocalCircles revealed that nearly half of COVID positive cases covered in a survey went unreported in April as many people opted for home antigen testing. Delhi on Monday logged 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The recoveries tally in the national capital was recorded at 1,329, data showed.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Things to do Today That Are as Auspicious as Buying Gold

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 1,485 new coronavirus cases. While the fresh cases tally came down by 28 per cent in Delhi, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) had increased from 4.89 per cent to 6.42 per cent.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the survey:

The survey conducted by LocalCircles claimed that 42 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents that had symptoms and took a COVID test in the last 30 days only took the self rapid antigen test

Only one in three respondents covered in the survey from Delhi-NCR took an RT-PCR test in the last 30 days, while the majority opted for at-home antigen testing pointing to a sizable undercounting of daily caseloads

Over 62 per cent respondents were male while 38 per cent were female

Residents of Delhi and NCR cities of Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad have been writing on LocalCircles how most people in their family, friends are just opting for the at-home antigen test and not even taking the RT-PCR test anymore

Positives from these at-home tests are not reported anywhere and the government data do not count them in official case figures

The question in the survey asked, "In the last 1 month when you or family members had some symptoms and needed a COVID test (non travel), what type of test did you undertake?" In response, seven per cent said "RT-PCR several times", another seven per cent said "RT-PCR once/twice".

Eleven per cent said “Rapid Antigen Test multiple times”, and seven per cent said “Rapid Antigen Test once/twice”. Fifty-seven per cent of the respondents, or 9,608, said they did not take any test in last one month.

Data from the 7,248 individuals who confirmed taking the COVID test showed that 17 per cent of them took “RT-PCR several times”, and 16 per cent took “RT-PCR once/twice”. Twenty-six per cent took “Rapid Antigen Test multiple times”, and 16 per cent took “Rapid Antigen Test once/twice”.

Around 16 per cent took “Mainly Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR test once/twice”, while nine per cent couldn’t say which test was taken by them.

“With the 42 per cent Delhi-NCR residents who took the at home rapid antigen test post symptoms not being in the official numbers, they are clearly understated by that much,” LocalCircles claimed.

