New Delhi: As India witnesses a spike in Covid Cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to five states (Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram) in a bid to contain the spike in the cases. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram on the increasing positivity rate and cases.Also Read - Delhi Logs 632 Fresh Covid Cases, 414 Recoveries; Positivity Rate Touches 4.42 Per Cent | Top Updates

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,45,527 after 1,247 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated. Also Read - First ‘Possible Instance of ‘Animal-to-Human Transmission of COVID Virus’ Reported From US

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry. Also Read - Kem Cho Badha? WHO Chief Dr Tedros Greets Public in Gujarati, PM Modi Applauds | Watch

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,11,701, while the case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.72 crore.