New Delhi: Amid the fear of the emergence of a new Covid variant which might have pushed the positivity rate in the country, Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of epidemiology & communicable disease at ICMR, on Wednesday assured that no new variant has emerged so far in India. However, he further added those who have not taken vaccines, those who have got infected so far, need to remember to use a face mask.Also Read - UP Covid Update: Yogi Govt Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers Coming To Lucknow

“I don’t think this is the 4th wave. The entire world continues to witness BA.2 variant affect people across the world. Some of us have misunderstood mandatory use of a mask which has been withdrawn means no fear of acquiring infection,” he said. Also Read - Over 12.9 Million Children in US Infected With Covid-19

Talking about the reopening of schools, Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar said that the authorities shouldn’t shut schools as it will hamper education and overall development of students. Students above 12 years of age who are immunodeficient should take the vaccine as soon as possible. Also Read - Death Toll in China's Shanghai Rises to 17 as COVID Situation Remains Grim

Active COVID-19 cases in Country Rise to 12,340

With 2,067 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,47,594 while the active cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,006 with 40 fresh fatalities being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 480 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.