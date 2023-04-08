Home

Delhi Witnesses Marginal Dip In Covid-19 Cases, Records 535 Fresh Cases | 10 Points

Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

Delhi Hospitals, Polyclinics Asked to Ramp Up Testing As City Witnesses Spike Covid-19 Cases

Covid Update: Delhi witnessed a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours cases compared to the numbers released by the health department on Friday. The city logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

The city had logged 733 Covid cases — the highest in more than seven months — on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent. The national capital recorded 620 cases on August 26, 2022.

Delhi Covid: Top 10 Updates

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality. On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark. Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent. At present, the city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536 With the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has risen to 20,13,938. The data showed that 2,321 Covid tests were conducted on Friday. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the rise in Covid cases and is “prepared to face any eventuality”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said last week. Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation, Kejriwal said there was no need to worry for now and the city government was taking all required steps.

Delhi recorded 293 fresh cases on Monday with the positivity rate rising to 18.53 per cent, which meant nearly one out of every five people tested returned a positive result.

Maharashtra sees drop in Covid cases

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded a marginal dip in the covid cases. The state recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,141 and toll to 1,48,458, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a drop in infections since Friday when the state had recorded 926 cases and three fatalities. With 668 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,323, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, the official said.

As per the health department’s bulletin, Mumbai recorded 207 cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections. The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said.

