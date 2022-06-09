New Delhi: Amid the spike in the Covid cases, the Centre on Thursday wrote to all states and Union Territories asking them to strengthen surveillance and take pre-emptive measures to limit the spread of infection. ” In past 2 weeks, an upsurge in COVID-19 cases has been noticed. States/UTs must not lower their guard and continue working towards building on progress made thus far to bring pandemic situation under control,” Health Ministry said in its letter.Also Read - Beijing Reports Zero Local Covid-19 Infections

“Sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country during the past four months. However, in the past two weeks, an upsurge in cases has been noticed. In the week ending 8th June, 2022, 4,207 average daily new cases were reported as compared to 2,663 average daily cases in the week ending 1st June, 2022,” Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary added in a letter to the states. Also Read - Covid Fourth Wave in Maharashtra? State Reports Over 2,000 Cases, 1,765 Cases from Mumbai Alone

The Health Ministry also highlighted that there has been increase in the weekly positivity rate from 0.63 per cent (week ending June 1, 2022) to 1.12 per cent (week ending June 8, 2022). Also Read - Tamil Nadu Replaces Gujarat in Food Security Index; Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Share Fifth Spot

India Covid Tally:

According to the union health ministry data, the single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country was recorded over 7,000 after 99 days, registering around 39 per cent jump in daily cases, while the daily positivity rate crossed 2 per cent after 111 days.

A total of 7,240 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,97,522, while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,723 with eight fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active cases have increased to 32,498, comprising 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.