Mask Up India! 39 International Travellers Test Covid Positive At Indian Airports In Last 3 Days

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport tomorrow to take stock of the situation.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Days after India started random testing of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, thirty-nine people have tested positive for the virus across the country over the last two days

“The total number of international flights screened in the last three days ie Dec 24, Dec 25 and Dec 26 is 498. The no of samples collected for Covid19 testing is 1,780. The cumulative number of samples collected is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive is 39 and the cumulative number of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39,” sources told ANI.

Mock Drills Conducted at Different Hospitals Across India

Notably, 200 strains of the Covid virus have been detected in the country so far. In light of the surge in Covid-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a mock drill Covid-19. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate Covid-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya went to the Safdarjung Hospital to observe the Mock drill.

“To make sure there isn’t a Covid surge in the country, PM Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment,” said the Union Health Minister at Safdarjung hospital.