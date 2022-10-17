COVID Latest Update: This year all festivals in India are being celebrated with great pomp and show. The gusto is doubles as most the places have lowered their COVID guard. But bursting the bubble, a news variant of Omicron BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 have been detected in India as well. These sub variants are said to be highly infectious and have greater transmissibility. Reportedly, Gujarat Bitechnology Research Centre detected the first case of BF.7 in India creating a stir in the country. With the emergence of these new sub-variants that are able to surpass immunity from previous infections and vaccines, it is important to take precautions ahead of the upcoming festive season.Also Read - Your Salary May Be Restored To Pre-Pandemic Level By Fiscal End. Check Details Here

IS NEW OMICRON VARIANT DEADLY?

After the detection of the new omicron strain, health experts have expressed concerned over its rate of transmission. While, the infection is believed to be at initial stage and not substantial mutation has occurred to make conclusive arguments, BF.7 nonetheless has shown signs of making its way beyond the layer of vaccine immunity.

SYMPTOMS OF OMICRON BF.7

Symptoms are almost same as before but body pain, so far is ascribed to be a dominant problem.

Able to evade immunity based on previously infection even in fully vaccinated individuals

Fewer particles are enough to cause infection

Congestion

Sore throat

Fatigue

Cough

Runny nose

According to experts, Diwali rush has a potential to trigger another wave of this new COVID variant. Therefore, advising caution, people should take the necessary steps and its time mask up! Better to be safe than sorry!