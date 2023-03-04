Home

Covid-Like Flu Cases Rising Across India: Here’s How to Protect Yourself And Stay Safe

Earlier in the day, the Centre issued an advisory and suggested a list of dos and don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the flu.

The IMA said that the cases are typically seen in people over the age of 50 and below 15.

Covid-Like Flu Cases in India: The rising of flu cases with COVID-like symptoms has raised concern and fear among people across the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said this illness that causes respiratory troubles for many is Influenza A subtype H3N2.

Earlier in the day, the Centre issued an advisory and suggested a list of dos and don’ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the flu. With air pollution as a major factor, vulnerable people develop fever along with respiratory infections.

Covid-Like Flu Cases: Check Symptoms

Cough

Nausea

Vomiting

Sore throat

Bodyache

Diarrhea

Covid-Like Flu Cases: Here’s How To Protest Yourself

Dos:

Wash your hands regularly with water and soap.

If you develop any symptoms, then wear face masks and avoid crowded areas.

Avoid touching nose and mouth.

Always cover nose and mouth properly while coughing and sneezing.

Try to stay hydrated and consume plenty of fluids.

For fever and bodyache, take paracetamol.

Don’ts:

Never shake hands or use other contact based greetings in this season.

Don’t spit in public.

Never try self-medication because antibiotics and other medicines should only be taken after consulting a doctor.

In the advisory, the IMA urged doctors to not prescribe antibiotics to patients before confirming whether the infection is bacterial, as this can build up a resistance.

The IMA further said the fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks and advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics.

All should know that the most misused antibiotics include Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin. The IMA said these are being used for the treatment of diarrhoea and UTI.

“Influenza A subtype H3N2 is the major cause of current respiratory illness,” the ICMR said, adding that the ICMR-DHR (Department of Health Research) has established pan-respiratory virus surveillance across 30 VRLDs (Viral research and diagnostic laboratories).

Further, the IMA said that the cases are typically seen in people over the age of 50 and below 15. Some are also reporting upper respiratory infection along with fever. “Air pollution” is also a precipitating factor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.