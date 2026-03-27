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Covid-like lockdown in India soon? PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers today, to review preparedness

Covid-like lockdown in India soon? PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers today, to review preparedness

PM Modi is said to interact with Chief Ministers through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict.

PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers today(Photo Credit: PTI)

For lots of people, thinking about “lockdown” brings back memories of the severe restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic caused by the deadly COVID-19 virus. Recently, the word “lockdown” has become a trending topic on X and other social media platforms, resulting in a lot of fear and panic among the citizens.

Why is the talk of a Covid-like lockdown resurfacing in India?

There are many ongoing rumors about an impending lockdown in India that has caused fear and panic in several parts of the country, especially since a number of these rumors have emerged based on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments during his recent address in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha concerning the conflict in the Middle East that was similar to the types of comments made by him when he announced lockdowns due to COVID-19. Although much of the speculation appears to stem from the misinterpretation and unverified information circulating on the internet, rather than any official confirmation.

What is on the agenda of PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers?

Amid this lockdown speculation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with Chief Ministers on Friday through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states.

According to the official, the meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of ‘Team India’, as reported by the news agency IANS. With geopolitical tensions escalating and their global fallout becoming more pronounced, the meeting, scheduled to be held today, is likely to serve as a platform for PM Modi to brief Chief Ministers and seek broader consensus on India’s approach to the crisis.

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“Chief Ministers of election-bound states shall not be a part of this meeting due to the model code of conduct,” said the official. He stated that there will be a separate meeting for Chief Secretaries of election-bound states which will be held through the Cabinet Secretariat.

Earlier, the government convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The meeting followed PM Modi’s address to Parliament on the West Asia situation. In his statement, PM Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to develop strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, and other areas to mitigate the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict. The all-party meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, JD-U Working President Sanjay Jha, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, and other leaders attended the meeting.

Are these lockdown rumours based on any official confirmation?

In both Houses of Parliament this week, the Prime Minister referred to COVID19 as an example of how India has coped with an international catastrophe, but he did so as part of an overall theme of how this nation has met many kinds of crisis.

“As we can see, the situation regarding this war is changing moment by moment. Therefore, I would also say to my fellow citizens that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time. But I assure the people of the country that the government is alert, ready, and working with full seriousness on strategy, taking every necessary decision,” PM Modi stated, as per Hindustan Times. The word “lockdown” was not used in any of his recent speeches. The speculation appears from misinterpretation and unverified information.

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