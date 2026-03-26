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Covid-Like Lockdown or Fake News? Truth behind viral claim on PM Modis speech

Covid-Like Lockdown or Fake News? Truth behind viral claim on PM Modi’s speech

Social media platforms are flooded with claims that PM Modi hinted at a lockdown during his Parliament speech.

Covid-Like Lockdown or Fake News? Truth behind viral claim on PM Modi’s speech

Fact Check: The news of a possible lockdown in India has created panic among people. The claim started circulating on the internet which suggests that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a Covid-style lockdown during his Parliament speech on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. However, a closer look at his speeches in both the Upper and Lower Houses suggests that the claim is misleading. According to several posts and online discussions, PM Modi talked about the possibility of a lockdown-like situation while speaking on the global impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, this triggered massive searches around lockdown, like “India lockdown again”, “lockdown news”, and “Is lockdown coming back in India?”

The speculation escalated after the central government announced an all-party meeting yesterday to discuss the crisis and its impact on the country’s economy.

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