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Covid-like preparedness needed: PM Modi signals Lockdown-level challenges amid ongoing Iran-US war

‘Covid-like preparedness needed’: PM Modi signals Lockdown-level challenges amid ongoing Iran-US war

PM Narendra Modi warns of Covid-like preparedness as the Iran-US-Israel conflict in West Asia threatens long-term global challenges and energy supply disruptions.

PM Modi

New Delhi: In a significant development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to stand ready, united and alert as the difficult circumstances created around the world due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia are expected to last a long time. For those unversed, the world is currently witnessing unprecedented situation because of the war in West Asia where Israel and the US are engaged in a war with Iran, causing global supply chain issues in energy sector. Here are all the details you need you need to know about what PM Modi said in his recent speech, hinting at past lockdown-like situation.

What PM Modi said on ongoing conflict and impact?

“The effects of these difficult circumstances around the world due to this ongoing conflict are expected to last a long time. Therefore, we have to stay ready, we have to stay united. We stood united and faced such circumstances during Covid pandemic also. In the same manner, we have to stay ready this time around as well. We have to face every challenge with patience and perseverance. This is our identity, our strength,” said PM Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a big statement from Lok Sabha, PM Modi highlighted that some elements will try to take undue advantage of the current situation.

PM Modi focuses on national security

“When such crisis arise, some elements also try to take undue advantage. Therefore, all agencies responsible for maintaining law and order have been put on alert. Be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations, security of all is being further strengthened. If every government and every citizen of the country moves together, then we can overcome every challenge,” said PM Modi.

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As per a report covered by PTI news agency, PM Modi also urged the state governments to stay alert and take necessary actions against those who are spreading fake news and also indulging in hoarding and black marketing.

‘We need to stay alert’ says PM Modi

“We also need to stay alert. There are people who will try to spread lies by taking advantage of the current situation. We should not let these people succeed. I will also request all state governments to strongly monitor people who get active at such demanding times and indulge in hoarding and black marketing,” PM said resembling the hoarding that took place during Lockdown crisis for oxygen.

(With inputs from PTI)

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