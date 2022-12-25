Covid Scare: China-returnee Tests Positive for Covid-19 in UP’s Agra

A 40 year old man who returned from China on Friday tests positive for COVID at private lab in Agra on Sunday.

Agra: A 40 year old man who returned from China on Friday tests positive for COVID at private lab in Agra on Sunday. According to a Hindustan Times report, the man was working in China and came on leave to Agra

The report further adds that the man is asymptomatic at present and good in health at his house in Shahganj locality in Agra.

India, on Sunday, reported 227 new coronavirus infections. With this, the active cases rose to 3,424 on 25 December. States have beefed up its testing facility all across and issued guidelines for people to follow.

The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang is battling around 1 million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday. Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported no COVID deaths on the mainland for the five days through Saturday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.