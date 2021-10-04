Dehradun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Covid induced curbs in the state till October 19. “COVID-19 restrictions in Uttarakhand to continue from 6 am of 5th October to 6 am of 19th October,” the order issued by the state government reads.Also Read - Mahalaya 2021: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need to Know

The Dhami government had earlier allowed the offices to function with 100 percent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

During previous relaxations, wedding ceremonies were allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration.

The attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a negative report not older than 72 hours.