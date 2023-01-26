Home

News

India

India’s First Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’ Launched. Available Now At Rs 800 Per Dose

India’s First Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’ Launched. Available Now At Rs 800 Per Dose

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID-19 Made-in-India vaccine iNCOVACC.

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC will be used as a heterologous booster and will be first available in private hospitals for Rs 800 excluding GST.

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched Bharat Biotech’s nasal COVID-19 Made-in-India vaccine iNCOVACC. Developed by India’s Bharat Biotech, the vaccine will be available to the government for Rs 325 per dose, while it will cost Rs 800 to private hospitals.

The vaccine was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

According to the company, iNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal vaccine for covid-19 to have received approval for a primary two-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose.

As per the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, one can book an appointment for the intranasal vaccine dose by visiting the CoWin website.