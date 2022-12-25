Covid Tally Witnesses Minor Jump In India: States on Alert, Guidelines Issued

Indian Army Issues Advisory As COVID Cases Spike Across Countries | Details Here (AP Photo)

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 227 new covid cases, while the active infections increased to 3,424. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,106). The death toll stands at 5,30,693 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.

The states have also beefed up its testing facility all across and issued guidelines for people to follow.

Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that every day almost 45,000-50,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state. The state government has also issued guidelines to all the hospitals. According to officials, the hospitals have been asked to test all patients for Covid who complain of cold, cough, and breathing issues.

Karnataka: The Karnataka Government made masks compulsory in all closed spaces and indoor settings, especially air-conditioned places. The government has also directed administration to increase vigilance and prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra health department has directed all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. State health minister Tanaji Sawant directed all the districts to follow a five-point program — test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Kerala: In view of a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in many foreign countries, the Kerala government directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants. State health minister Veena George also urged people to wear face masks to cover their mouth and nose.

Uttarakhand: In view of the global COVID surge, the Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre’s guidelines.