New Delhi: Amid the growing demand for oxygen at different hospitals across the country, the Home Ministry on Thursday issued an order stating that there would be no restriction imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the States. The govt has also instructed the transport authorities to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

"No authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district(s) or areas," MHA said in its order.

The national capital has been struggling to cater to patients requiring oxygen, with government and private hospitals on Wednesday said they had mere hours worth of supply left and no assurance of replenishment soon. Later, in the evening, the Centre increased quota of oxygen for the national capital.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government also underlined the government’s responsibility to provide oxygen to medical facilities. The High Court came down strongly on the Centre, saying it seemed that “human lives are not that important.. for the state”. “Beg, borrow or steal. It is a national emergency,” said the Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.