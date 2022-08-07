New Delhi: With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,45,732 while the active cases have increased to 1,34,933, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With 40 new fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,26,689 including eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Nehra Beats Tayab Raza of Pakistan To Win Bronze

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.63 per cent, according to the ministry.

In Delhi, the number of fresh cases was above 2000 on fourth consecutive day on Saturday standing at 2,311. The Covid-19 positivity rate has marginally risen to 13.84 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 7,349, out of which 4,586 patients are being treated in home isolation.

Noida reported 158 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total active cases to 871. Ghaziabad, on the other hand, recorded 76 cases, with the active cases rising to 363. While 94 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours in Noida, Ghaziabad’s discharge figure stands at 49. Positivity rate in Ghaziabad in July stood at 0.69%, but it has now jumped to 2.75% in just six days of August.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in India surged to 4,34,84,110, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 206.21 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.