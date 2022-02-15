COVID Pandemic Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases are significantly declining in the country, experts dealing with the matter are of opinion that the virus might enter the endemic stage soon in India unless a new variant appears. Giving details, the experts said that the possibility of endemic cannot be counted unless the country shows low and stable numbers of COVID cases for four straight weeks. The opinion of the experts comes at a time when the third wave of COVID pandemic is going down in the country. Notably, the country has recorded COVID tally below 1 lakh for the last nine days.Also Read - Andhra Makes Wearing of Face Mask Must in Public Places, Imposes Penalty For Violators

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr T Jacob John, former director of the Indian Council for Medical Research's Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, said unless four weeks of low and stable numbers with only minor fluctuations is seen, it is not possible to call the valley as endemic just as yet.

"When case numbers in a community are plotted on graphs, the pattern of rise, peak and fall represent epidemic (or outbreak) and case numbers as a horizontal steady state are called endemic. When an epidemic pattern repeats, we call each a wave," he told the agency.

Saying that the Omicron cases are fast receding in the country, he said that the endemic stage might come soon unless another variant surprises us.

“Omicron wave is receding so fast that in a few more days we may reach the valley, but we will wait for four weeks to be sure of endemic prevalence,” he said.

He also stated that during the endemic phase, some will be infected, sick, hospitalised and even die.

In the meantime, another expert stated that it is of limited relevance from the perspective of the general public whether COVID-19 has become endemic in India or not. However, he asserted that all will have to learn to live with the virus.

“This is a discourse which will continue for a while. From the perspective of interventional epidemiology, which focuses on operational solutions, India soon, in a few weeks, would be at a stage where everything should be fully open,” Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician-epidemiologist and executive director of the Delhi-based Foundation for People-Centric Health Systems told PTI.

He also went to on say that people would have to adapt to the new way of living with the virus depending upon their level of risk. He also noted that pandemics end with a socio-political consensus to arrive at an agreement of what a society would like to call endemic.

“What is important to remember is that pandemics start with a pathogen. In this case, due to the virus. They end with a socio-political consensus to arrive at an agreement of what a society would like to call endemic. Therefore, when a setting reaches endemicity is not going to be a binary of pandemic or endemic,” he said.