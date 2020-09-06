New Delhi:In a horrific incident, a coronavirus patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver en-route to hospital in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Saturday. Police officials have said that the girl had tested positive on Saturday, following which she was in quarantine at her relative’s house in Panthalam. Also Read - Another UP Shocker: 3-year-old Girl Raped, Murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Third Incident in 20 Days

According to the reports, medical workers had sent two corona positive women to two different hospitals in a an ambulance. The accused driver Noufal (29) dropped the other woman and took the girl to a secluded place and sexually abused her. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

The accused driver has been taken into custody based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police. He has also been dismissed from the Kanivu 108 ambulance services. Reports claimed that the accused had been a history sheeter.

‘We were informed by the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal,’ the investigating officer told PTI.