New Delhi: Amid rift with the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the government to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility. He said the order is not correct as doctors are already visiting the residence of COVID-19 patients for their health check-up.

"I request Centre to withdraw new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at the govt-run facility," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said as per the Delhi government rules, doctors are already visiting the residence of COVID-19 patients for their health assessment.

“If the administration forcibly takes patients to COVID-19 centres for clinical assessment, it’s like 15-day detention for them,” Kejriwal added.

The statement from Kejriwal comes after the Central government issued an order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centres for health assessment.

“Why does the govt want to make a patient with high fever stand in the line? I urge the Central government to roll back the order,” Kejriwal further stated.

He said that the Delhi government and the Centre and other organisations have been working in cooperation with each other.