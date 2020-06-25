New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday withdrew his order that said that all COVID-19 patients in the national capital will have to visit a government-run quarantine centre for clinical assesssment. In a fresh order, Baijal said that only positive cases who don’t have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and don’t have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to COVID Care Centres. Also Read - Lockdown to be Re-imposed in Bengaluru? Yediyurappa Asks People to Cooperate if They Don't Want Another Shutdown

"SDMA approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for COVID positive cases to save precious lives," the Lieutenant Governor said.

