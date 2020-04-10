New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has requested that arrangements be made for ferrying migrants, stuck in different states, to their homes or at nearest points from where they could be taken home by their respective state governments. Also Read - AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath Getting Migrants 'Thrashed'; Cops Register FIR

In the letter, dated April 9, Chowdhury, the Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha, stressed that he ‘firmly believed’ that the Prime Minister was better aware than him about migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, effected to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

For the ‘humane’ operation to ferry migrant labourers, he said, special ‘COVID Protection Trains’ should be utilised to help these ‘helpless and penniless’ labourers to ‘get rid of their mental agony.’

Notably, days after Prime Minister Modi announced the three-week lockdown on March 24, visuals emerged of migrant labourers packing into buses or gathering in huge numbers at bus stations, in a bid to reach home as they were left without work, with businesses closed due to the lockdown.

With public transport, too, shut as a part of the lockdown, families were forced to walk back home-in some cases, from one state to another.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued several directives to states, asking them to take care of migrant labourers. Chief Ministers requested each other to take care of migrants from their states stuck in various parts of the country, in turn, promising to take care of migrants stuck in their states as well.

As per the Centre, over six lakh migrant labourers are being looked after in 21,000 camps set up across the country.