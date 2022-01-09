Jaipur: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Sunday issued new guidelines in an attempt to keep infections under control. The state government imposed a weekend curfew in the state from 11:00 pm on Saturday to 5:00 am on Monday. As per the state government’s latest order, essential activities have been exempted from the rules of the weekend curfew. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government also said the night curfew already in place across Rajasthan, will continue from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am every day.Also Read - Omicron: Tripura Imposes Night Curfew; Movie Halls, Sports Complexes To Operate With 50 Per Cent Capacity

New COVID curbs in Rajasthan

The state government ordered that educational activities up to class 12th in all municipal corporation and municipal areas will remain closed till January 30. Online learning will continue.

In the Municipal Corporation, Municipality area, only 50 people are allowed in the marriage ceremony.

100 people will be able to participate in all types of events and demonstrations. But only 50 people are allowed in the municipal corporations and municipal areas.

Only 20 people will be able to attend the funeral.

Religious places will be open from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Restaurants and clubs will be able to open till 10:00 pm with 50 percent capacity.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes with a capacity of more than 50 will open till 8:00 pm.

Permission to open commercial establishments till 8:00 pm.

The government has made it mandatory for all eligible individuals to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by January 31. According to state government’s order, if any individula is not fully vaccinated by by January 31, they will be denied entry at public spaces and offices. The state government has also allowed tourist activities, film shooting on the basis of isolation zone. Also Read - State-Wide Night Curfew Returns in Uttar Pradesh, Physical Classes Suspended. Details Here

Guidelines regarding educational activities will be effective immediately. All other provisions of the guideline will be applicable from January 11. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew Relaxed On Sunday For Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary, Devotees Can Visit Gurudwaras