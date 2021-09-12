New Delhi: In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre asserted that the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have jointly come out with guidelines for issuing “official document” for Covid-related deaths. According to the guidelines, those COVID-19 cases would be considered which have been diagnosed through RT-PCR test, molecular test, rapid-antigen test or clinically determined through investigations at a hospital or in-patient facility by a treating physician, while admitted at the hospital or in-patient facility.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Has it Arrived in Madhya Pradesh? Here's What Experts Say

Furthermore, the guidelines stated that deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide and deaths due to accident, among others, will not be considered as Covid-19 deaths even if Covid-19 is an accompanying condition.

“COVID-19 cases which are not resolved and have died either in hospital settings or at home, and where a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) in Form 4 and 4 A has been issued to the registering authority as required under Section 10 of the Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Act, 1969, will be treated as a COVID-19 death,” the guidelines said.

While an ICMR study claimed that 95 per cent of deaths take place within 25 days of a person testing Covid-19 positive, the guidelines said the government will consider deaths occurring “within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as a Covid-19 case, as deaths due to Covid-19 even if the death takes place outside the hospital/ in-patient facility”.

A Covid-19 patient, while admitted at a hospital or in-patient facility, and who continued as the same admission beyond 30 days, and died subsequently, shall be treated as a Covid-19 death.

In cases where the MCCD is not available or the next of kin of the deceased is not satisfied with the cause of death given in the MCCD and which are not covered by the aforesaid scenarios, states and union territories shall notify a committee at the district level.

The committee would comprise an additional district collector, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH), an additional CMOH/ principal or head of department of medicine of a medical college (if one exists in the district) and a subject expert, for issuing of the “Official Document for COVID-19 Death.

Applications for issuing the official document and redressal of grievances are to be disposed of within 30 days of submission, say the guidelines.

Notably, this come days after the Supreme expressed displeasure over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of COVID-19. It had directed the Centre to file a compliance report by September 11.

“We passed the order a long time back. We have already extended the time once. By the time you frame the guidelines, the third phase will also be over”, a bench comprising Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose had observed.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend within six weeks appropriate guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.