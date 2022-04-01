New Delhi: After more than two years of battling covid and considering the improvement in the situation, all containment measures against the pandemic comes to an end today, April 1. With this, there will be no curbs on educational institutes, gyms, restaurants, parks, recreational centres. There will be no cap on wedding guests’ attendees, nor any funerals. Things will continue in a pre-Covid manner except that masks, social distancing, hand hygiene measures will continue.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Mamata Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Usage of Mask To Continue In Public Places

In March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla sent a letter to all states and union territories and wrote that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will discontinue from April 1, 2022. In a letter sent to chief secretaries of all states on March 22, Bhalla stressed that in the last two years, significant development was made in diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination and hospital infrastructure in regard to the pandemic. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Commuters Must Follow COVID Guidelines, Unvaccinated Passengers Still Not Allowed, Says Maha Govt

On March 24, 2020, the Centre had for the first time issued orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of coronavirus in the country. The order was modified several times in the last two years depending on the Covid situation. Also Read - Amend Additional Covid Restrictions: Govt Directs States As India Sees Significant Drop in Cases

Covid situation improves, But what’s next?

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, after the expiry of the existing order on March 31, no further order will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Covid containment measures will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic, he said. The guidelines include the use of face masks and hand hygiene. The MHA has maintained that in view of the nature of the disease, citizens still need to remain watchful of the situation. The Centre has urged states and UTs to prompt and proactive action at the local level in situation of surge in cases under directions by the Health Ministry. Standard Operating Measures and advisories that have been or are being issued by the Ministry of Health for containment measures, vaccination will be also be required to follow.

The Union Home Secretary had said, “I would, therefore, advise all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures.”

Meanwhile, with 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India’s Covid tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, the Union health ministry said. The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country’s daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent. India’s COVID-19 tally had surpassed the three-crore mark on June 23 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)