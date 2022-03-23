New Delhi: In the wake of a significant decline in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced that all existing COVID restrictions will be removed on March 31. However, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier. On March 24, 2020, the Central government for the first time had issued orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of COVID-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions to curb the spread of rising coronavirus cases.Also Read - India Further Relaxes Covid Curbs For International Flights, Removes PPE Kit Requirement For Crew Members | Check Latest Guidelines

“The Disaster Management Act will no longer be invoked for Covid-safety measures. However, masks will still have to be worn in public places”, the MHA said in a statement. Also Read - COVID Fourth Wave in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Holds Review Meeting As Cases Spike Globally. Read Details

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure. Also, the general public now has a much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, he said. The states and Union Territories have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed specific plans for managing the pandemic, he said, adding over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases. Also Read - Domestic Flight Operations From Chandigarh to Indore, Chennai to Start From March 27 | Details Here

Read the government’s full advisory here:-

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had relaxed the COVID restrictions for air travel and removed the PPE kit requirement for the crew members. As part of the relaxation, the ministry had stated that airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies, and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers.

“Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew. However, use of face mask and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser continue to be mandatory,” the order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation read.