New Delhi: After Delhi, The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in the state. In an announcement, the state administration said the decision to lift the curbs was taken is due to steep decline in coronavirus positivity rate. However, the mandatory mask rule in Himachal Pradesh will continue, the state government said.Also Read - Musicathon 2022 Date, Time, Ticket Price And All You Need to Know About The Mountain Music Festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

“Taking note of the present situation of COVID In Himachal and after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation with steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, HPSDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment measures,” the state government said in the order. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh HC Issues Notice to Himachal Govt For Exempting Ministers From Paying Income Tax

“Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of COVID-19 issued by SEC are hereby withdrawn. However, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories on COVID containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall State response to the pandemic,” it said. Also Read - IMD Warns of Heatwave in THESE Districts of Himachal Pradesh. Full Weather Update Here

“The State Executive Committee would also like to state that in view of the nature of the disease, the District Administrations still need to remain observant of the situation. Wherever any surge in number of cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level as advised by Health Ministry from time to time,” the order stated.

Himachal Pradesh COVID Guidelines – Key Points