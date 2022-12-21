Suspend All Flights To And Fro From China: Manish Tewari to Govt Amid Rising COVID Cases

For the unversed, a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US have been reported following which Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a review meeting today. The minister will review the COVID-19 situation at 11 AM considering the international scenario, they said.

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID cases in China, Congress leader Manish Tewari has requested the governmentt suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols”, tweeted the Congress leader.

Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP.

Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols.@PMOIndia https://t.co/YhCSCB0jLG — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 21, 2022



Yesterday, the Health Ministry had urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.