COVID Scare: ‘Next 40 Days To Be Crucial In India,’ Say Officials

With a rise in COVID cases in India, officials say that next few days will be crucial for the country.

Delhi: The BF.7 scare has put all countries on high alert. While experts have suggested there will be no other COVID wave, the fear of rising cases is still looming large. The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID-19 cases in mid of January going by previous trends, reported news agency ANI citing official sources. In the past few days India has logged COVID cases from international passengers. The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with State health ministers on the COVID-19 situation and preparedness. All states and Union Territories have been directed to focus on ‘Test-Track-Treat &Vaccination’.

The advisory comes following rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, France, Brazil.

COVID Update In India | Top Developments

Reportedly, national capital has run out of the free-of-cost COVID booster vaccines for those aged 60+ available. Meanwhile, paid vaccines for all at private facilities which is priced at Rs 386.25, continue to be available over the next few days, however, not in significant numbers.

Speaking of intranasal vaccine from Bharat Biotech that was approved as a part of the immunisation programme last week, a single dose of iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 800 each, apart from the Goods and Services Tax for private hospitals. Slots for the same can now be booked on the CoWin portal.

The nasal vaccine will be ready for circulation to the public from the fourth week of January.

Cases are on a rise in Mumbai as the the city witnessed a 32% per cent jump in the past three dyas. BMC is on high alert.

4 International passengers tested psoitive for COVID-19 virus today in Tamil Nadu. 2 arrived from Dubai were tested positive at Chennai airport, while a mother-daughter duo had arrived from China via Sri Lanka.