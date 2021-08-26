New Delhi: A day after Kerala reported the highest number of COVID cases, the Central government on Thursday issued strong warning to people and said the COVID second wave is not over yet and all need to follow safety guidelines. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the months of September-October are crucial amid the festive season.Also Read - India Adds 46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 22.7% Higher Than Yesterday; 31,445 From Kerala | Top 10 Points

"We are still in midst of COVID-19 second wave; September and October crucial in pandemic management because of several festivals," he added.

He also added that Kerala is the only state reporting over 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases.

Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases. Kerala contributes to 51%, Maharastra 16% & rest of the three states contribute to 4-5% of the cases in the country: Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Win7HludCb — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Saying that COVID vaccines are disease modifying and not disease preventing, he added that it is very important to use mask even after vaccination.

“Over 46,000 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 58% of these cases were reported from Kerala. Rest of the states are still showing a declining trend.” He said.

He said it is important to note that 80 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. “As we speak, more than 47 lakh doses have been administered so far today,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry earlier in the day said with 46,164 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,25,58,530, while the active cases rose to 3,33,725. The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 AM.

As many as 17,87,283 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,31,29,378. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 31 days.