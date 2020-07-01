New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that COVID-19 situation in the capital is not “terrible” as predicted a month ago, adding that it is very much under control. It was predicted that Delhi will have 60,000 active cases towards June end, but there are only 26,000 currently, Kejriwal announced. Also Read - Groom's Death Two Days After Wedding Sets Off Biggest Covid-19 Infection Chain in Bihar, Over 100 Infected

"It was predicted that by 30th June Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today we only have 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone's hard work. We have been able to control the situation," Kejriwal said addressing a press meet.

Kejriwal attributed the same to everyone's hard work, but emphasised that there is no room for complacency as yet. "The situation is improving in Delhi in the last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour," he added.

The Chief Minister said that increased testing has reaped results as earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Coronavirus, but now, 13 out of 100 people test positive.