New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting with top government officials on Saturday to discuss the present Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country, said official sources. "The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today," a source said.

On Saturday, India reported 8,318 fresh COVID-19 cases as per information of last 24 hours provided by the Union Health Ministry. As many as 465 people succumbed to the COIVD-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,67,933. With 10,967 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries stand at 3,39,88,797. The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The active case accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent, lowest since March 2020, at 1,07,019. Daily positivity rate (0.86 per cent) less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days. Weekly positivity rate (0.88 per cent) less than 1 per cent for the last 13 days. Till now, 121.06 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

PM Modi’s key meeting with top officials has been announced amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) has named ‘Omicron’ and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern. Amid rising concern about the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in South Africa, India also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of new COVID variant ‘Omicron’ in South Africa. Countries from where the travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India are South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, countries in Europe including the UK.

This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel.