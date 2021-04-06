New Delhi: Amid the soaring cases of Covid-19 in the country, the Centre on Tuesday said that the second wave of the virus is spreading faster. The Centre on Tuesday said the pandemic situation has worsened in India and the next four weeks will be “very, very critical”. India reported close to 97,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India became only the second country in the world after the US to report over 1 lakh new cases in a day. Also Read - Football: Indian Women's League Scheduled in Odisha Postponed due to COVID-19 Surge