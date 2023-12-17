Home

News

Covid Subvariant JN.1: Preparedness Measures Initiated By Union Health Ministry, Mock Drills Underway

Covid Subvariant JN.1: Preparedness Measures Initiated By Union Health Ministry, Mock Drills Underway

The presence of JN.1 variant of Covid19 has been confirmed in Kerala by the INSACOG. The Union Health Ministry has initiated preparedness measures for different states.

Representative Image

New Delhi: India recorded 312 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, including 280 from Kerala, which has been seeing a in cases over the past week. As per government data, the fresh cases came out of 17,605 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. The latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed the presence of JN.1 variant in Kerala, which is currently seeing an uptick in Covid cases.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.