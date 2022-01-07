New Delhi: Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus cases and increased risk of Omicron infection in India, several states across the country have imposed stricter curbs to contain the spread of the viral infection. Several states and Union Territories, including the national capital Delhi, Karnataka, Chandighar, Odisha and Assam have imposed a night curfew or renewed safety restrictions.Also Read - Will Mumbai Impose Weekend Curfew Soon? PM Modi to Review COVID Situation With Maharashtra CM Today

Mumbai is also mulling over increasing the curbs, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to review the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray later in the evening. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876) in the country, followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333). Also Read - Ahead of Weekend Curfew, Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines For Law Firms, Advocates | Deets Inside

India recorded above one lakh positive cases after 214 days. With 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, India’s total caseload reached 3,52,26,386, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Currently, the daily positivity rate in the country is at 7.74 per cent. Also Read - Odisha Revises Night Curfew Timing, Imposes Fresh Curbs; Mandates RT-PCR For Flyers At Bhubaneswar Airport

Delhi

Weekend curfew will come into effect across the national capital from 10 PM on Friday. The restrictions will remain in force of 55-hour till Monday 5 AM. Fuelled by the newly emerged Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation is deteriorating with every passing day.

Movement of everyone, except those involved in essential services and those covered under exempted categories, will remain restricted in Delhi till the time weekend curfew would remaine in force.

Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards. People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in.

Movement of individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card.

All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services, along with attendant, on production of valid identity card and doctor’s prescription.

Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid identity card.

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Electronic and print media personnels exempted on production of valid identity card.

Students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card.

The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card or examination duty order.

Karnataka

Karnataka government Friday imposed a weekend curfew till January 19, restricting all non essential movement between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday. Other days, night curfew in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Schools and pre-university colleges, except for Classes X and XII, shut for two weeks.

Only essential services will be allowed during this period.

Less than 200 people will be allowed to particiate in marriages at open places and below 100 at marriage halls will be allowed.

Public places like pubs, bars, cinema halls and malls are allowed to function 50 per cent occupancy in state, but employees and visitors must be fully vaccinated with two doses.

A negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those coming to the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa in the state.

Assam

Assam government on Friday revised the timings of the night curfew, which will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8. Currently, the night curfew timings in Assam are from 11.30 pm to 6 am.

Standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19 issued that will come into effect from January 8 and will remain in force until further orders.

As per the new COVID-19 rules, the workplace and business establishments shall remain open till 9 pm.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm.

The dine-in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity till 9 pm, while the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm.

The opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses is up to 9 pm.

All government servants including contractual and permanent instructed to get be fully vaccinated and shall attend office.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extraordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary.

All other employees except those in whose case vaccination is contra-indicated as per guidelines issued by the Health Department of Government of Assam and/or such claim is certified by a registered medical practitioner, will have to get themselves vaccinated and attend office.

Employees engaged in emergency or essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place. All Public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers. Pillion riding on motorcycles should be fully vaccinated and will be allowed only with the proper use of a mask.

In the case of open spaces, jurisdictional DDMAs shall fix the limit of gatherings depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective districts. In closed venues, the gathering is allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, auditorium etc limited to a maximum of 200, while in marriages and religious functions, 200 single vaccinated persons will be allowed and 100 persons will be allowed in funerals.

In cinema halls and theatres, 50 per cent of the seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be allowed.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options in Assam. All schools upto Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and upto Class V in all other districts shall remain closed. No physical classes are allowed. All schools up to Class V shall remain closed till January 30 from tomorrow. For Class 9-11, classes will be held three days a week.

Tamil Nadu

Night curfew imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am with effect from Thursday.

A shutdown will also be enforced on January 9.

Only 50 per cent occupancy will be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail.

All government and privately organised harvest festival and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks will be shutdown.

Public will not be allowed in places of worship on three days — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — a week.

Chandighar

A night curfew to be imposed in Chandigarh from Friday, prohibiting all non-essential activities between 10 pm and 5 am.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes to be closed in the UT.

Essential activities including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices etc — both government and private — movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes has been permitted.

Punlic spaces bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity on the condition that all staff present is fully vaccinated.

All public and private gathering have been restricted to 50 persons for indoor and 100 persons for outdoor. However, total number of persons shall not exceed 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Odisha

Odisha aso decided to extend night curfew by an hour from 9 pm to 5 am in all urban areas instead of from 10 pm to 5 am.

Only essential activities will be allowed during night curfew.

The state has restricted physical classes up to Class XII.

The new restrictions will be effective from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on February 1.

The number of guests in the weddings and thread ceremonies have been capped at 100.

Both government and private offices asked to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls, , hotels and bars allowed to operate at maximum 50 per cent capacity.

Roadside vendors can stay open till 9 pm.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)