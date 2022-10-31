New Delhi: Since 2020, we our lives have changed. COVID pandemic wreaked havoc and since then coronavirus had evolved. New COVID Symptoms as per the latest studies have revealed that it have evolved. According to new studies, ‘traditional’ COVID symptoms such as loss of smell, fever and shortness of breath have ranked much lower and are not common anymore.Also Read - COVID 19 XBB Variant Emerges As Dominant In THESE States. All We Need To Know

“We noticed that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab,” a study by the UK-based ZOE COVID tracker said, according to a report by Mint.

Latest common COVID symptoms

As per new studies, the most common symptoms of COVID are –

Sneezing

Headache

Sore throat

Persistent cough

What is the COVID situation in India now

The XBB subvariant of Covid-19’s Omicron variant is fast emerging as the dominant in India, with nine states reporting cases of it and Tamil Nadu topping the number, according to news agency IANS. International research organisation GISIAD, that has been monitoring the changes in the virus, has reported that there were 380 confirmed cases of XBB in India. Tamil Nadu has reported 175 cases, followed by West Bengal with 103 cases.

XBB COVID variant was first detected in Singapore in August and has been reported in 17 countries so far. About 55 per cent of infection stemmed from the XBB strain – a hybrid of Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants – in Singapore, the country’s health department said.