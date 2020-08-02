New Delhi: India’s COVID tally has crossed the 17 lakh mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of total COVID 19 cases stand at 17,50,724, including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: 37 Containment Zones in Kolkata, 91 in Howrah | Full List Here

Here are the top developments

1. Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until August 5. The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 20,972. Also Read - Collapsing Health Infrastructure Amid Pandemic? This COVID+ Man Had to Sit on Dharna at Bihar Hospital

2. With a steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the containment zones have come down to 496 from 715 following a review, providing relief to thousands of people living in these restricted areas, while a second seroprevalence survey kickstarted on Saturday.

3. West Bengal’s state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a sanitisation drive, after a sub-inspector posted there tested positive for COVID-19. The SI was posted at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on the 14th floor and tested positive on Thursday.

4. The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday launched the 14-day second phase of its ‘Kill Corona’ campaign by banning stone-laying ceremonies, public rallies and preventing elected representatives from meeting more than five persons at a time in their homes or offices.

5. Delhi is now on 12th position among states and union territories in terms of active cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The active cases tally on Saturday was 10,596, down from 10,705 the previous day.