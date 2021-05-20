New Delhi: India today reported 2,76,070 new Coronavirus cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, data by Health Ministry showed. Further, 3,69,077 recuperated from the viral disease and were discharged from the hospitals during the same time span. On a positive note, the caseload stayed below the 3-Lakh mark continuing a declining trend. Also Read - Experts Say This is When 2nd Wave of Covid-19 Will End And 3rd Wave Will Hit India

CHECK COVID REPORT BELOW:

Total cases: 2,57,72,400 Total discharges: 2,23,55,440 Death toll: 2,87,122 Active cases: 31,29,878 Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792