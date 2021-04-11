New Delhi: In the highest single-day surge since the onset of coronavirus pandemic, India recorded 1,52,879 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active COVID-19 cases to 11,08,087, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day that India has recorded more than one lakh cases. This is also the deadliest day of the pandemic since October 16 last year as 839 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed. This takes the total death toll due to COVID-19 in India to 1,69,275. Also Read - Odisha Seals Border With Chhattisgarh Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Hikes Mask Penalty

With the fresh surge, India’s total COVID tally has increased to 1,33,58,805 which also includes 1,20,81,443 recoveries. The total recoveries include 90,584 patients who ere discharged in the past day. Also Read - Fresh COVID Curbs in Delhi: Gatherings Banned, 50% Capacity in Eateries, Halls | Know What's Allowed, What's Not

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,12,047 COVID tests were conducted on Saturday, taking total samples tested till April 10 to 25,66,26,850.

Meanwhile, India has also crossed the milestone of vaccinating 100 million people across the country. So far 10,15,95,147 people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine.