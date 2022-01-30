New Delhi: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the third wave of coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state but some cities have reported more cases. With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, Rajesh Tope said: “It seems the COVID-19 third wave has come down”.Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Urges States Not to Lower Guard Even as COVID Cases Decline | Key Points

“But some other cities like Pune, Nagpur and parts of rural area are reporting more and more cases,” the Maharashtra minister said on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts were reporting “very high numbers” earlier while Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad are currently reporting more cases, Tope said. “People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms,” the Maharashtra minister said.

Maharashtra sees dip in daily COVID cases

Maharashtra on Saturday registered 27,971 new COVID-19 cases, including 85 Omicron infections, and 61 fatalities due to the infection, according to the health department said. With the new additions, the overall caseload in the state mounted to 76,83,525 and the death toll to 1,42,522.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent in Maharashtra. With 50,142 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 72,92,791, leaving the state with 2,44,344 active cases, the department said.

The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 94.91 per cent, the department said. Of the 85 new Omicron cases, 44 were from Pune city, 39 from Mumbai and one each from Pune rural and Akola, the department said.

Pune city recorded 5,386 new coronavirus cases, Nagpur city 2,060, Pimpri Chinchwad township 2,492, Nashik city 1,411 and Mumbai 1,411.

Of the eight administrative circles (including a number of districts), Pune circle recorded 11,086 cases, Nagpur circle 4,473, Nashik 3,742, Mumbai 3,456, Aurangabad 1,359, Latur 1,313, Kolhapur 1,366, and Akola circle 1,176.

Pune circle recorded 17 deaths during the day, followed by Mumbai (18), Nashik (10), Kolhapur (six), Latur (six) and Nagpur (four). Akola and Aurangabad circles did not report any deaths in the past 24 hours, the department said.

With 1,69,862 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,43,33,720. Currently, 11,49,182 people are in home quarantine and 3,375 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.